Uashingtoni i shqetësuar për sulmet ndaj ambasadorëve në Maqedoni

ARLINGTON, VA - JANUARY 09: Pentagon Press Secretary Rear Adm. John Kirby conducts a briefing at the Pentagon, January 9, 2015 in Arlington, Virginia. Rear Adm. Kirby spoke about Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel's schedule, and Department of Defense issues. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)