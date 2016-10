Toyota prezantoi robotin 400 dollarësh Kirobo Mini

In this Sept. 27, 2016 photo, Toyota Motor Corp. SMO Moritaka Yoshida, right, and Fuminori Kataoka, project general manager from Toyota Motor Corp., pose for photographers with compact sized humanoid communication robots, Kirobo Mini, during a press unveiling in Tokyo. The new robot from Japanese automaker Toyota Motor Corp. can’t do much else but chatter in a high-pitched voice. (AP Photo/Shizuo Kambayashi)