Modric zbulon se si e bindi Perezin për ta transferuar Kovacicin

GRANADA, SPAIN - FEBRUARY 07: Luka Modric of Real Madrid CF reacts as he fail to score during the La Liga match between Granada CF and Real Madrid CF at Estadio Nuevo Los Carmenes on February 7, 2016 in Granada, Spain. (Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images)